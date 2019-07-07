8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list

CHICAGO — Eight buildings designed by famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.

They include the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, Hollyhock House in Los Angeles, and Unity Temple in Oak Park, Ill. The Chicago suburb has the largest concentration of Wright-designed buildings.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday, also added Italy’s hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene.