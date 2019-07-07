Iranian scientists accused of violating US sanctions

Nine months later, as tensions escalate between the two countries, Soleimani sits in a detention center just south of Atlanta embroiled in a legal fight over the application of sweeping US sanctions that have caused prices to skyrocket in Iran.

Instead, when professor Masoud Soleimani touched down, federal authorities armed with a secret indictment arrested him on charges that he had violated trade sanctions by trying to have biological material brought to Iran.

ATLANTA — When a respected Iranian scientist left Tehran bound for the United States last fall, he had plans to complete the final stage of his research on treating stroke patients as a visiting scholar at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

His lawyers say Soleimani — who works in stem cell research, hematology, and regenerative medicine — seized on a former student’s plans to travel from the United States to Iran in September 2016 as a chance to get recombinant proteins used in his research for a fraction of the price he would pay at home.

But federal prosecutors say the attempted transport was illegal. Government officials revoked his visa and arrested him in October when he landed in Chicago.

Soleimani and two of his former students are accused of conspiring and attempting to export biological materials to Iran without authorization. The two counts each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Lawyers for the three scientists say their clients did nothing wrong. They argue no specific license was required because the proteins are medical materials and that bringing them to Iran for noncommercial purposes doesn’t amount to exporting goods.

The US attorney’s office in Atlanta declined to comment, but prosecutors have argued in court filings that the comprehensive sanctions in place for years do not allow goods to be exported to Iran except under very limited conditions that don’t apply in this case.

Soleimani had reached out to Mahboobe Ghaedi, a permanent US resident from Iran who has worked in stem cell research and regenerative medicine at several American universities, about getting some recombinant proteins, the indictment says.

The proteins cost about $8,000 in the United States but would have cost Soleimani about $40,000 in Iran, said his lawyer Leonard Franco.

Ghaedi ordered the proteins from US companies and sent them to Maryam Jazayeri, who agreed to bring them to Soleimani when she traveled to Iran to visit family, according to court filings.