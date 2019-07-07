Toxic bacteria close Mississippi Gulf Coast beaches

PASCAGOULA, Miss. — People are being warned to stay out of the water along the Mississippi Gulf Coast as toxic bacteria spread eastward.

The Department of Environmental Quality started closing beaches June 22. It warns that polluted floodwaters have fed an outbreak of cyanobacterium, or blue-green algae, which causes rashes, diarrhea, and vomiting. It is spreading as water from the Mississippi River pours into the Gulf of Mexico.