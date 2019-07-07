Trump officials dismiss reports of disease and hunger in border facilities

Pressed on a report by The New York Times and The El Paso Times in which Border Patrol agents and others who had visited a facility in Clint, Texas, described crying children, cases of scabies and shingles, and inadequate medical care, McAleenan dismissed the details as “unsubstantiated.”

Accounts of disease, hunger, and overcrowding have multiplied in recent days, but Kevin K. McAleenan, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, the acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, maintained that the facilities were safe.

WASHINGTON — Top Trump administration immigration officials on Sunday contradicted reports that migrant children were being held in horrific conditions in federal detention facilities, arguing that the government was enforcing oversight standards even as it struggled to care for an influx of migrants.

Advertisement

“I can tell you right now that there’s adequate food, water,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.” “For over a year, there’s been showers there.”

Still, he and Cuccinelli acknowledged that the government’s resources had been strained by the surge of migrants seeking asylum at the southwestern border.

“It’s an extraordinarily challenging situation,” McAleenan said. “I’m not denying that there are challenging situations at the border.”

After the two officials spoke, President Trump lashed out at the news media over what he called ‘‘phony and exaggerated accounts’’ on the camps.

In tweets, Trump insisted the ‘‘fake news media’’ was missing the point in reports about severe overcrowding.

‘‘Border Patrol, and others in Law Enforcement, have been doing a great job. We said there was a Crisis - the Fake News & the Dems said it was ‘manufactured.'’’ Trump wrote. Federal detention centers ‘‘are crowded (which we . . . brought up, not them) because the Dems won’t change the Loopholes and Asylum. Big Media Con Job!’’

With Congress set to return Monday after a recess for the Fourth of July holiday, lawmakers are preparing to confront the accounts of squalor in the border facilities and reports of current and former Border Patrol agents deriding migrants and making vulgar remarks about Democratic lawmakers in a private Facebook group.

Advertisement

McAleenan and Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, have been called to testify this week before the House Oversight and Reform Committee to discuss the concerns.

Cuccinelli, speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” asserted that the detention facilities he had personally visited were safe and being run well. He focused partial blame on lawmakers, who struggled for months to reach an agreement on $4.6 billion in humanitarian aid for agencies working at the border.

“If they keep coming, people in the House come down and complain about them keep coming while not helping fix the problem,” Cuccinelli said, referring to a group of Democratic lawmakers who toured Texas border facilities last week and shared troubling accounts from migrants held there.

“It’s the height of hypocrisy,” he added.

With the aid approved before Congress left for its recess, McAleenan said the ability of the Department of Health and Human Services to care for migrant children had improved. He said that since the first of the year, 200 medical providers have been added, including personnel from the Coast Guard and the Public Health Service Commission Corps.

‘‘We have pediatricians in border patrol stations for the first time in history trying to help address conditions where children are coming across 300 a day in . . . April and May,’’ McAleenan said.

Advertisement

Within the Democratic caucus, however, the debate over the allocation of that funding left wounds, with several members objecting to approving the money without more oversight. Congress still needs to pass legislation to fund all the agencies and departments into the next fiscal year.

“He can say throw more money at a broken system, at an inhumane system,” said Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat of Michigan and one of the lawmakers who visited Texas last week, referring to McAleenan’s remarks. Her vote against the aid, she said, “was because we knew this was not the choice that we needed our country to move forward on.”

Senator Jeff Merkley, Democrat of Oregon, told NBC’s ‘‘Meet the Press’’ that he was stunned when administration officials say that reports on the conditions are unsubstantiated.

‘‘I'm just like, ‘What world are they living in?'’’ Merkley said, citing government and news reports. ‘‘From every direction you see that the children are being treated in a horrific manner. And there’s an underlying philosophy that it’s OK to treat refugees in this fashion. And that’s really the rot at the core of the administration’s policy.’’

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.