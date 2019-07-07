Virtual pre-K closes a gap, and exposes it

So Cardenas recently seized on an unusual preschool alternative that a group from Utah presented to him. “This is something that I have never seen before,” he said. “I wanted to be on the front line right away.”

But options are thin. A government-subsidized program fills up fast and fits only a small fraction of the town’s 4-year-olds, he said. A private program that closed a decade ago was unaffordable for many of the 6,500 residents of Fowler, a predominantly Latino community of agricultural workers in California’s Central Valley. Otherwise, there are a handful of private day cares.

FOWLER, Calif. — David Cardenas, a mechanic and the mayor of Fowler, knows families in his town want high-quality and free daylong preschool.

Cardenas was referring to a “kindergarten readiness program” for 4-year-olds that takes place almost entirely online. Called Waterford Upstart and run by a nonprofit group, Waterford.org, it has children spend 15 minutes a day, five days a week over the course of nine months, tapping through lessons on a computer. About 16,000 children in 15 states graduated from the program this year, and Waterford expects to expand the program to a projected 22,000 students by 2020.

This is not a program for children of the rich, who are generally enrolled in play-based preschools that last at least several hours. Instead, it is geared to lower-income families with fewer prekindergarten options. Like hospitals that have doctors consulting through teleconferencing and elder-care facilities that offer nursing via avatar, online preschools are cheaper than traditional schooling.

Many Democratic presidential contenders have universal prekindergarten prominently on their agendas. But the arrival of the digital preschool alternative raises questions about education quality and what exactly preschool is meant to teach. As the economic chasm in the United States grows, who gets access to human interaction is becoming a stark dividing line through every stage of life.

“Children who come from families of means have always gone to and still go to terrific quality pre-K programs,” said Nancy Carlsson-Paige, a co-founder of Defending the Early Years, a nonprofit campaign promoting universal pre-K. “Any program, you see the same thing — it’s kids engaged with teachers, blocks, paints, and other kids. It’s all these things that everybody knows is quality.”

Not surprisingly, many early-education experts balk at the idea of preschool online. Steve Barnett, codirector of the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University, said a good preschool program typically developed a child’s social and emotional abilities, as well as ingraining lessons like thinking before you act.

“All of that can’t be done online,” he said.

But some advocates and Waterford Upstart argue that an online program is better than the current preschool options available to most low-income families, which are often nothing. Through the program, children can learn nursery rhymes and letter sounds from the comfort of their homes, with just a computer. In one lesson, for example, children can listen to a song and watch a video about how “gh” is silent in many words. The program is free to families that register.

Waterford Upstart says the quality of its videos is higher than most YouTube content for youngsters, and an independent study from 2014 found that children who had completed the reading program outperformed those who hadn’t used it.

For parents like Toni Butler, a single mother of four in Rushville, Ind., who could not afford $164 a week to pay for preschool, Waterford Upstart has been a revelation. One of her children, Jameson, will graduate from the program Wednesday.

“Each lesson was animated, so it made it funny and interesting and kept his attention on it,” said Butler, 34.

Although the at-home, laptop program is not what longtime advocates of universal pre-K imagined (and some fear it could undermine their fight), it may increasingly be what they get. Most states have a vast patchwork of preschool choices. But many families still fall in between, earning too much to qualify for public programs while not being able to afford private ones, or living too far from the nearest school.

Upstart was created by the Utah Legislature in 2009, with Waterford.org, which focuses on technology in education, chosen to provide the program. The group is funded by state legislatures; private donations from programs like TED’s philanthropic arm, the Audacious Project; and grants from the federal Department of Education.