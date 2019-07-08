Cuomo signs a bill to allow release of Trump’s state tax returns

It is effective immediately, though it is unclear whether it would be challenged by the Trump administration, or used by the congressional committees; the Ways and Means Committee, for instance, has said previously that it remains focused on pursuing Trump’s federal tax information.

The bill requires state tax officials to release the president’s state returns for any “specified and legitimate legislative purpose” on the request of the chairperson of one of three congressional committees: the House Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Finance Committee, and the Joint Committee on Taxation.

As the battle over President Trump’s federal taxes intensifies in Washington, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York signed a bill Monday to allow congressional committees to access the president’s state tax returns.

Still, the state tax documents from New York — the president’s home state and business headquarters — would probably contain much of the same information as the contested federal returns, tax experts say.

Democrats in Washington have been unable to obtain Trump’s federal returns. The House Ways and Means Committee has unsuccessfully sought six years of the president’s personal and business tax returns, and last week the House of Representatives sued the Treasury Department and the IRS to try to force them to release the returns.

Cuomo, a third-term Democrat and frequent critic of Trump, said that signing the bill would help Congress “fulfill its constitutional responsibilities, strengthen our democratic system, and ensure that no one is above the law.”

The Legislature had passed the measure in late May. Dani Lever, a spokeswoman for the governor, said that the six-week delay in signing the bill was because the governor’s office needed to do a diligent analysis of the legislation and its amendments.

“Any responsible government would thoroughly review this bill, just as we will with more than 930 bills passed this session,” Lever said, noting “how high the stakes are of this particular legislation.”

The bill has been harshly criticized by Republicans in New York and elsewhere as a “bill of attainder” — an unconstitutional piece of legislation aimed at a single person or group — as well as a potential invasion of privacy. In a statement, Cuomo agreed that “tax secrecy is paramount,” with, however, “the exception being for bona fide investigative and law enforcement purposes.”

Legal challenges could await. Trump has previously said that he is ready to take the fight over his federal tax returns to the Supreme Court.

But there have been several amendments made to the New York bill to address potential legal concerns, according to the bill’s supporters, including broadening its focus to cover an array of public officials, federal executive branch employees, and political party leaders.

Assemblyman David Buchwald, who sponsored the bill in Albany’s lower chamber, called the governor’s actions “a momentous step,” a sentiment echoed by his Senate counterpart, Brad Hoylman, a Democrat from Manhattan.

“Our legislation isn’t about one person,” Hoylman said. “It’s about assisting Congress in its oversight abilities.”

In May, the New York Legislature also passed a bill to allow state prosecutors to pursue charges against any individual granted a presidential pardon for similar federal crimes, closing a loophole some in Albany feared would be exploited by Trump seeking to indemnify former associates. That bill is also awaiting the governor’s signature.

New York Times

CNN will assign debate slots in ‘live draw’ on July 18

WASHINGTON — CNN, the host of the next Democratic presidential primary debate, said Monday that it would conduct a televised ‘‘live draw’’ next week to determine which candidates in the crowded field appear on which night of the two-night event.

NBC, the host of the first debate, conducted a similar process behind closed doors in Manhattan last month to divide the 20 qualifying hopefuls into two packs, with aides standing in for the candidates.

CNN said its process would air July 18 in the 8 p.m. period of its ‘‘Anderson Cooper 360’’ program. Further details on how the draw will unfold will be released later, the network said.

The second Democratic debate is scheduled for July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

CNN announced Monday that three of its anchors — Dana Bash, Don Lemon, and Jake Tapper — will moderate.

The network said that the Democratic National Committee will notify the 20 candidates who qualify for the second debate on July 17.

Under DNC qualification rules, candidates must either register 1 percent support in three approved polls or have 65,000 unique donors to their campaign, with a minimum of 200 different donors per state in at least 20 states.

For the first debate, NBC divided candidates into two tiers, based on polling. Candidates from both tiers were randomly assigned to both nights, in an attempt to even out the two stages.

Still, the result was somewhat lopsided, with most of the candidates leading in the polls — including former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Kamala Harris, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.,— placed onstage together for the second night.

Senator Elizabeth Warren was the only top-tier candidate onstage the first night.

Washington Post

Steyer enters Democratic race; Swalwell drops out

Tom Steyer, the California billionaire who toyed with the idea of a Democratic presidential campaign before announcing in January that he would not run, has changed his mind and intends to enter the 2020 contest on Tuesday, according to multiple people who have been told of his plans.

Word of a possible Steyer candidacy was a surprise to the Democratic political world, which has counted on the 62-year-old’s largess to finance super PACs in recent years, and has grown used to his plotting and then discarding his own ambitions for elected office.

The news that Steyer is again entertaining entering the race himself came as a fellow northern Californian, Representative Eric Swalwell, said that he was ending his bid for the Democratic nomination for president, becoming the first candidate to do so since the field expanded to historically large proportions. Swalwell, 38, made the announcement Monday at an afternoon news conference at his campaign headquarters in Dublin, Calif., just three months after he declared his candidacy in April.

New York Times