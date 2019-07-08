Nude photos of underage girls seized from Epstein mansion

“They deserve their day in court, and we are proud to stand up for them by bringing this indictment,” said Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney in Manhattan.

That detail was disclosed as the prosecutors unsealed an indictment charging the billionaire investor with sex trafficking and made an appeal to other women who may have been abused by him to come forward.

NEW YORK — Investigators seized nude photographs of young women from the Manhattan town house of Jeffrey Epstein as part of a new investigation into allegations he exploited dozens of minors for sex, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Hundreds, and possibly thousands of “sexually suggestive” pictures of nude or partially nude young women and girls were found during a search of Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse Saturday, conducted at roughly the same time the financier was arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, prosecutors said.

It was striking, prosecutors said in court documents, that Epstein, having been convicted of a sex offense involving an “underage victim,” would continue to maintain “a vast trove of lewd photographs of young-looking women or girls.”

The cache of photos, some of which were discovered in a locked safe that also contained CDs with labels like “Girl pics nude,” demonstrate the predatory attitude that Epstein continues to have toward young women, prosecutors said in a detention memo filed Monday.

Epstein “is not reformed, he is not chastened, he is not repentant,” prosecutors wrote to the judge, arguing against bail.

The indictment accuses Epstein, 66, of engaging in sex acts with dozens of vulnerable minors, some as young as 14, during naked massage sessions, then paying them hundreds of dollars in cash. He also asked some of the girls to recruit other underage girls, the indictment said.

“In this way, Epstein created a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit in locations including New York and Palm Beach,” the indictment states.

Epstein was brought into court Monday in a blue jail uniform, his hair disheveled, and he pleaded not guilty. His lawyers argued that the matter had been settled in 2008 with a plea agreement in Florida involving similar allegations.

‘‘This is ancient stuff,’’ Epstein attorney Reid Weingarten said in court, calling the case essentially a ‘‘redo’’ by the government.

The defendant was ordered jailed for a bail hearing next Monday, when prosecutors plan to argue that the world traveler might flee if released.

Berman’s decision to seek an indictment in Manhattan was an implicit rebuke to the decision by state prosecutors in Miami in 2008 to enter an agreement that allowed Epstein to avoid federal prosecution and a possible life sentence.

Under that deal, Epstein pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges and spent about a year in a Palm Beach, Fla., jail and was required to register as a sex offender. He was permitted to leave the facility six days a week to work.

Berman made it clear that his office was not bound by the 2008 agreement, which was overseen by Alexander Acosta, then the US attorney in Miami and now President Trump’s labor secretary.

“That agreement, by its terms, only binds the Southern District of Florida,” Berman said.

The agreement has been examined in a series of reports in the Miami Herald and is being challenged in court. A federal judge ruled earlier this year that Epstein’s accusers should have been consulted about the deal before it was signed.

The indictment unsealed in Manhattan on Monday said that from 2002 to 2005 Epstein and his employees engaged in a sex trafficking scheme, bringing underage girls to his Manhattan mansion and his palatial compound in Palm Beach to engage in sex acts with him.

He is charged with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy. He faces a combined maximum sentence of up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

In addition to his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, prosecutors said, Epstein has four other residences: a primary home on a privately owned island in the US Virgin Islands, Little Saint James; a home on Great St. James in the Virgin Islands; property in Paris; and a ranch about an hour east of Albuquerque.

The government also said in court papers that prosecutors have “real concerns,” based on past experience, that Epstein, if freed on bail, could attempt to “pressure and intimidate” witnesses, including his accusers and their families.

Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of Epstein’s N.Y. home, which has been called one of the largest townhouses in Manhattan. It has at least seven floors and covers 21,000 square feet.

The indictment said Epstein used employees and assistants to arrange sexual rendezvous with at least one girl at his New York City residence and two at his home in Palm Beach.

Epstein is accused of having the girls perform nude massages, at which point he would masturbate and touch their genitals with his hands or with sex toys.

The girls were paid hundreds of dollars in cash for each encounter and, once recruited, were asked to return to the mansion several times, where they were abused again, the indictment said.

Epstein, the court documents read, “created a similar network of minor girls to victimize” in Florida.

“This conduct, as alleged, went on for years and involved dozens of young girls, some as young as 14,” Berman said. “The alleged behavior shocks the conscience.”

The charges unsealed Monday by the Southern District of New York signal a prosecution that some of his accusers have been awaiting for years.

Accusations of pedophilia and sexual predation have dogged Epstein for decades. And now, in the #MeToo era, his case had been held up as a prime example of insulated, powerful men avoiding accountability.

For more than a decade, Epstein, a hedge fund manager, avoided a lengthy prison sentence, largely because of the agreement his lawyers struck with federal prosecutors in 2008.

Epstein’s social circle is filled with the rich and famous, including former president Clinton and Prince Andrew of Britain.

In 2002, Donald Trump described Epstein as “a terrific guy.”

“He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump told New York Magazine. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

The charges unsealed Monday mirror those that federal prosecutors had prepared in Miami against Epstein more than a decade ago. In 2005, law enforcement officials there investigated Epstein after the parents of one of his accusers reported an incident to police.

As first reported in the Miami Herald last year, prosecutors had prepared a 53-page indictment accusing Epstein of being a sexual predator. But those charges were shelved in 2008 after an eleventh-hour deal was reached between the US attorney’s office in Miami and Epstein’s lawyers.

The plea agreement granted Epstein immunity from federal prosecution and let him plead guilty to two prostitution charges in state court. Federal prosecutors arranged for the plea deal to be kept secret from Epstein’s accusers until it was finalized in court.

In April, a federal judge ruled that prosecutors had violated the law by not informing Epstein’s accusers. The Justice Department also opened an investigation into the incident in February.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.