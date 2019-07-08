scorecardresearch

Rainbow flag again set on fire at N.Y. gay bar

APJuly 8, 2019, an hour ago
Alexi Minko, the owner of the Alibi Lounge, outside the Harlem gay bar in June after the first rainbow flag burning at the bar. Police are investigating the initial burning as a possible hate crime.
NEW YORK — The owner of a New York City gay bar says a rainbow flag was set aflame at the club’s entrance for the second time in just over a month.

A New York City police spokesman says the early Monday morning incident at Alibi Lounge is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Owner Alexi Minko says his staff told him the flag was burned between 12:20 and 12:45 a.m.

Police were already investigating a possible anti-gay bias crime at the Harlem bar after rainbow flags at its entrance were set on fire May 31, a day before the start of the city’s Pride Month celebrations.

No one was injured in Monday’s flag-burning, and no suspects have been identified.

Alibi Lounge bills itself as the city’s only black-owned gay lounge.