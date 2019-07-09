Census judge denies Trump administration’s bid for new team
A federal judge rejected a request by the Trump administration to assign a new legal team to a lawsuit that blocked the president from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
US District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan called the government’s request “patently deficient,” adding that the administration had provided “no reasons, let alone ‘satisfactory reasons,’ for the substitution of counsel.”
Government officials have been searching for a way to insert the citizenship question on the census following a Supreme Court ruling that put the administration’s plan on hold because its rationale for the query was “contrived.” The forms for the once-a-decade headcount must be prepared soon to meet the deadline for 2020.
