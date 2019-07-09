2 city leaders quit after Alabama mayor’s homophobic post

CARBON HILL, Ala. — Two leaders of an Alabama city have resigned after their mayor posted a comment on Facebook about ‘‘killing out’’ socialists, ‘‘baby killers,’’ and gay and transgender people.

But Mayor Mark Chambers refused to step down and told residents of Carbon Hill he plans to run for reelection.

Protesters lied down in a ‘‘die-in’’ and confronted Chambers during Monday’s meeting, where he sat between two empty chairs after council members McClain Burrough and Chandler Gann quit.