2 city leaders quit after Alabama mayor’s homophobic post
CARBON HILL, Ala. — Two leaders of an Alabama city have resigned after their mayor posted a comment on Facebook about ‘‘killing out’’ socialists, ‘‘baby killers,’’ and gay and transgender people.
But Mayor Mark Chambers refused to step down and told residents of Carbon Hill he plans to run for reelection.
Protesters lied down in a ‘‘die-in’’ and confronted Chambers during Monday’s meeting, where he sat between two empty chairs after council members McClain Burrough and Chandler Gann quit.
Some asked how he would like to kill them. One carried a sign saying ‘‘if you kill me, my ghost will haunt you.’’
Chambers met with a group of protesters. Resident Rawsy McCollum said he apologized, saying his comments shouldn’t have been public.
