GOP-led Virginia Legislature abruptly adjourns gun session
RICHMOND, Va. — Less than two hours after beginning a special session called in response to a mass shooting, Virginia lawmakers abruptly adjourned Tuesday and postponed any movement on gun control until after the November election.
Democratic Governor Ralph Northam called the Republican-led Legislature to the Capitol to address gun violence following the May 31 attack that killed a dozen people in Virginia Beach. The meeting got off to a chaotic start, with Republican Senate majority leader Tommy Norment averting a mutiny in his caucus by publicly disavowing a bill he proposed only a day earlier to broadly ban guns in any government building.
Advertisement
Lawmakers had been summoned to consider a package of eight gun-control measures put forward by Northam, who called for ‘‘votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers’’ in response to the Virginia Beach massacre.
House Speaker Kirk Cox said the session was premature because the shooting is still being investigated. ‘‘The whole thing is just an election-year stunt,’’ Cox said.
Associated Press