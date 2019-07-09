GOP-led Virginia Legislature abruptly adjourns gun session

RICHMOND, Va. — Less than two hours after beginning a special session called in response to a mass shooting, Virginia lawmakers abruptly adjourned Tuesday and postponed any movement on gun control until after the November election.

Democratic Governor Ralph Northam called the Republican-led Legislature to the Capitol to address gun violence following the May 31 attack that killed a dozen people in Virginia Beach. The meeting got off to a chaotic start, with Republican Senate majority leader Tommy Norment averting a mutiny in his caucus by publicly disavowing a bill he proposed only a day earlier to broadly ban guns in any government building.