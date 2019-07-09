McGrath Opens Campaign to Oust McConnell in 2020

WASHINGTON — Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot whose star power in the Democratic Party in 2018 was not enough for her to capture her a House seat in Kentucky, announced Tuesday she would seek to take on Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader, for his seat in 2020.

McGrath, 44, made her intentions known with a video denouncing McConnell, 77, who was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has served as the central ballast for President Trump in Washington.

“Everything that’s wrong in Washington had to start someplace,” she said in the video. “It started with this man who was elected a lifetime ago, and who has, bit by bit, year by year, turned Washington into something we all despise.”