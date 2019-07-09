Obamacare court fight pits blue states against red ones — plus Trump

California and 19 other mostly Democratic states, along with the District of Columbia and the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, jumped in to defend President Barack Obama’s signature health care law after the Trump administration decided to side with the red states that want it struck down.

Access to health care for millions of Americans through the Affordable Care Act hangs on the court’s decision. The fight may well escalate to the Supreme Court in time to be a political test for the 2020 elections.

NEW ORLEANS — Texas and 18 other mostly Republican states have asked a US appeals court to do what President Trump couldn’t: Kill Obamacare.

A three-judge appellate panel in New Orleans — composed of judges appointed by presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, and Trump — heard about 90 minutes of arguments on Tuesday. At issue is whether a federal judge in Forth Worth, Texas, correctly ruled that Obamacare is unconstitutional.

The two Republican appointees voiced frustration that lawmakers haven’t resolved the situation on their own.

“Can’t they do this tomorrow?” said US Circuit Judge Kurt Engelhardt, who was put on the court by Trump last year after serving as a trial judge in Louisiana. “There’s a political solution and you’re asking this court to roll up its sleeves and get involved in it.”

He went on to ask: “Why does Congress want the judiciary to be a taxidermist for every big-game legislative accomplishment it achieves?”

The lawyer representing California, Samuel Siegel, responded that it isn’t the appeals court’s job “to do what Congress repeatedly refused to do, which is to repeal the Affordable Care Act.”

More than 20 million Americans obtained health coverage starting in 2014 through the ACA’s independent insurance exchanges, federal subsidies, or expanded Medicaid. The exchanges must take all applicants and charge them the same rate, regardless of preexisting health conditions. Citizens who chose not to buy health insurance had to pay a penalty, a provision the US Supreme Court upheld in 2012 as lawful under Congress’s taxing authority.

With Trump’s encouragement, Republican lawmakers repeatedly tried to repeal the law, ultimately failing in July 2017 when the late John McCain, the maverick senator from Arizona, made a thumbs-down gesture on the Senate floor. The GOP succeeded only in eliminating the penalty later that year, leaving the rest of the ACA intact.

The Fort Worth judge concluded in December that wiping out the penalty undermined the ACA’s constitutional basis and invalidated the whole law. Although the government initially said some parts of the ACA might be worth keeping, the Trump administration shifted in March and said it would no longer defend any part of Obamacare in court.

The Trump administration shifted again slightly last week, saying it wants the appeals court to kick the case back to Fort Worth for unspecified further action. The red states want the opinion completely outlawing Obamacare upheld, while the blue states and the House have urged the court to sever the tax penalty and let the rest of the ACA stand.

Douglas Letter, a lawyer for the House of Representatives, told the judges at Tuesday’s hearing there’s no need for Congress to take further action if lawmakers believe the law is already clear. When Congress eliminated the tax penalty for not buying health insurance, but left the rest of Obamacare intact, Congress created the version of Obamacare it wanted, he said.

If one part of the ACA is subsequently declared unlawful, that’s no reason to toss out the entire law, Letter told the panel. Instead, the House’s lawyer said, it is the judges’ responsibility to “save everything you can unless it is evident Congress didn’t mean that and would’ve preferred no statute.”

Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins warned the judges that “congressional intent is not monolithic, and it’s a very difficult and dangerous game” to try to second-guess what Congress really meant.

“I’m not in a position to psychoanalyze Congress, and this court is not in a position to engage in psychoanalytical tasks,” Hawkins said.

Congressional intent can best be divined by reading the text of the law itself, Hawkins said.

“The law as it stands today is a stand-alone command to buy an insurance product the government deems suitable,” he said.