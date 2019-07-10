Abortion support is the highest it’s been in two decades as challenges mount

Support for legal abortion stands at its highest level in more than two decades according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, even as numerous states adopt restrictions that challenge the rights established by the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The poll found a 60 percent majority who say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 percent in a 2013 Post-ABC poll, and tying the record high level of support from 1995. The latest survey found 36 percent say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases, also tying a record low.

The increase in support for legal abortion is in part due to large growth in support among independent women voters (up 16 points to 71 percent) and Democrats (up 12 points to 77 percent).