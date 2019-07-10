Acosta defends wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s plea deal

He said the state attorney was preparing to allow Epstein to plead to a single charge of solicitation that did not refer to the age of the female minor. That deal would have carried no jail time and would not have required Epstein to register as a sex offender.

Acosta, the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Florida when the 2008 deal was struck, portrayed his actions and those of his fellow federal prosecutors as heroic and possibly unprecedented.

WASHINGTON - Embattled Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Wednesday defended his role as a federal prosecutor in brokering a decade-old plea deal for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but lawyers for victims criticized his explanation and Democrats called for him to appear at a congressional hearing in two weeks.

‘‘We wanted to see Epstein go to jail,’’ Acosta said. ‘‘He needed to go to jail.’’

The federal nonprosecution agreement that Epstein signed allowed him to plead guilty in state court to two felony solicitation charges, one involving an underage girl. He served a 13-month sentence in a private wing of a Palm Beach, Fla., jail, and was allowed to leave 12 hours a day, six days a week to work out of a nearby office.

A federal judge this year ruled prosecutors violated the rights of the victims by failing to notify them of the plea deal.

Epstein is facing a new raft of federal child sex trafficking charges. Federal prosecutors on Monday unsealed sex trafficking charges against him, alleging that the politically connected multimillionaire had abused dozens of young girls at his New York and Palm Beach homes and enlisted his victims to bring him others.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Acosta said that new evidence and a change in climate for sex abuse victims — since they are now more likely to be believed — has made the case against Epstein more viable.

His staff distributed an affidavit from Marie Villafana, an assistant state attorney, who gave the same account and also said that one accuser had changed her statement, saying Epstein had not sexually assaulted them.

Spencer Kuvin, a Florida-based attorney for the 14-year-old girl who first alerted police to Epstein’s conduct, said Acosta stopped investigating before he should have, giving up on the case and settling for less than he should have.

‘‘Mr. Acosta’s office did not take this matter seriously back in 2008 and still refuses to accept responsibility for his failed leadership, which led to a sweetheart deal for a pedophile,’’ Kuvin said.

The former state’s attorney for Palm Beach County at the time of the Epstein plea deal released a statement disputing Acosta’s account.

‘‘I can emphatically state that Mr. Acosta’s recollection of this matter is completely wrong,’’ wrote Barry Krischer. ‘‘Federal prosecutors do not take a back seat to state prosecutors.’’

Pressure mounted from Democrats for his resignation and for him to offer a better explanation for the plea deal.

Before the news conference, House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings, of Maryland, joined by four of his Democratic colleagues, sent a letter to Acosta demanding he appear before the powerful investigative panel to testify July 23 on the Epstein plea deal.