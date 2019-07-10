Appeals court dismisses ‘emoluments’ lawsuit involving Trump’s D.C. hotel

In its ruling, the three-judge panel said the attorneys general lacked legal grounds to bring the lawsuit alleging the president is violating the Constitution when his business accepts payments from state and foreign governments. The decision — from Judges Paul Niemeyer, Dennis Shedd, and Marvin Quattlebaum Jr. — also stops dozens of subpoenas to federal government agencies and Trump’s private business entities for financial records related to the Washington hotel.

The unanimous ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit came in a novel case brought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia involving anticorruption provisions in the emoluments clauses of the US Constitution.

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court Wednesday sided with President Trump, dismissing a lawsuit asserting the president is illegally profiting from foreign and state government visitors at his luxury hotel in downtown Washington.

Advertisement

‘‘The District and Maryland’s interest in enforcing the Emoluments Clauses is so attenuated and abstract that their prosecution of this case readily provokes the question of whether this action against the president is an appropriate use of the courts, which were created to resolve real cases and controversies between the parties,’’ Niemeyer wrote in the 36-page opinion.

Trump quickly took to Twitter to celebrate the ruling, referring to the lawsuit as ‘‘ridiculous’’ and ‘‘a big part of the Deep State and Democrat induced Witch Hunt.’’

‘‘I don’t make money, but lose a fortune for the honor of serving and doing a great job as your President (including accepting Zero salary!),’’ he wrote.

The president has stepped back from day-to-day management of the Trump International Hotel and his other businesses, but he maintains ownership.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, both Democrats, said in a joint statement after the ruling that the three-judge panel ‘‘got it wrong.’’

Advertisement

‘‘Although the court described a litany of ways in which this case is unique, it failed to acknowledge the most extraordinary circumstance of all: President Trump is brazenly profiting from the office of the president in ways that no other president in history ever imagined and that the founders expressly sought — in the Constitution — to prohibit,’’ they said. ‘‘We will continue to pursue our legal options to hold him accountable.’’

The three judges on the panel, which heard oral arguments in March, were nominated to the bench by Republican presidents — Niemeyer by President George H.W. Bush, Shedd by President George W. Bush, and Quattlebaum by Trump. Frosh and Racine have said they would consider appealing for a rehearing by a full panel of the Fourth Circuit and would not be surprised to see the case reach the Supreme Court.

The president is facing series of legal challenges related to his private business.

A federal appeals court in Washington is considering a separate ‘‘emoluments’’ lawsuit brought by congressional Democrats, who this week began issuing dozens of subpoenas for financial records from the president’s private entities.

The case extends beyond the D.C. hotel and is based on a different theory of standing. The Democratic lawmakers say the president is violating the Constitution because it gives Congress the right to approve — or withhold — consent before the president accepts payments or benefits from foreign governments.

Despite the legal challenges his company faces, to this point Trump has been able to prevent the release of any private business information to the courts, leaving Democrats to wonder if Trump will be affected by any of the inquiries before he faces reelection next year.

Advertisement

The Fourth Circuit, based in Richmond, Va., reviews cases from Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and the Carolinas. It was specifically reviewing whether Maryland and D.C. had legal grounds, or standing, to sue the president in the first place.

At least six foreign governments have booked large blocks of rooms or meeting space at Trump’s D.C. hotel, among them Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Malaysia, and Georgia. Three years in a row, the Kuwaiti government held its National Day celebration there, and the plaintiffs allege that the 2017 event alone cost between $40,000 and $60,000.

The plaintiffs argued that these payments are violations of the foreign emoluments clause, while the Justice Department calls them market rate deals that shouldn’t be considered emoluments.

The hotel is located in Old Post Office Pavilion, a federal building leased to Trump’s business, in an arrangement that plaintiffs argue violates the domestic emoluments clause. The lease was inked before Trump entered office and stipulates that ‘‘no . . . elected official of the Government of the United States’’ shall benefit from the deal.

The General Services Administration, under Trump, ruled that the deal was in compliance.

The court’s ruling, however, focused on whether the plaintiffs had standing to bring their case against the president — not the merits of whether or not Trump is violating the Constitution with his business dealings.