Ex-education secretary, 5 others held in Puerto Rico probe

SAN JUAN — Puerto Rico’s former secretary of education and five other people were arrested Wednesday on charges of steering federal money to unqualified, politically connected contractors, federal officials said.

Federal officials said that former education secretary Julia Keleher; former Puerto Rico health insurance administration head Ángela Ávila-Marrero; businessmen Fernando Scherrer-Caillet and Alberto Velázquez-Piñol; and education contractors Glenda E. Ponce-Mendoza and Mayra Ponce-Mendoza, who are sisters, were arrested by the FBI on 32 counts of fraud and related charges.

The alleged fraud involves a total of $15.5 million in federal funding between 2017 and 2019.