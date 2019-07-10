‘A floodier future’: Scientists say records will be broken
ATLANTIC CITY — The federal government is warning Americans to brace for a ‘‘floodier’’ future.
Government scientists predict 40 places in the country will experience higher than normal rates of so-called sunny-day flooding this year because of rising sea levels and an abnormal El Nino weather system.
The agency forecasts sunny-day flooding this year in Boston at 12 to 19 days (the city had 19 last year). It predicted sunny-day flooding in New York (8 to 13 days, compared with 12 last year); Norfolk, Va. (10 to 15 days; compared with 10 days last year); Charleston, S.C. (4 to 7 days, compared with 5 last year); Pensacola, Fla. (2 to 5 days, compared with 4 last year); Sabine Pass, Texas (6 to 13 days, compared with 8 last year) and Eagle Point, Texas (29 to 40 days, compared to 27 last year).
Advertisement
West Coast predictions included San Diego (5 to 9 days compared with 8 last year); Los Angeles (1 to 4 days, compared with 5 last year); Humboldt Bay, Calif. (6 to 12 days, compared with 12 last year); Toke Point, Wash. (9 to 21 days, compared with 12 last year); and Seattle (2 to 6 days, compared with 2 last year).
The report released Wednesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that sunny-day flooding will continue to increase.
associated press