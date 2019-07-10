‘A floodier future’: Scientists say records will be broken

ATLANTIC CITY — The federal government is warning Americans to brace for a ‘‘floodier’’ future.

Government scientists predict 40 places in the country will experience higher than normal rates of so-called sunny-day flooding this year because of rising sea levels and an abnormal El Nino weather system.

The agency forecasts sunny-day flooding this year in Boston at 12 to 19 days (the city had 19 last year). It predicted sunny-day flooding in New York (8 to 13 days, compared with 12 last year); Norfolk, Va. (10 to 15 days; compared with 10 days last year); Charleston, S.C. (4 to 7 days, compared with 5 last year); Pensacola, Fla. (2 to 5 days, compared with 4 last year); Sabine Pass, Texas (6 to 13 days, compared with 8 last year) and Eagle Point, Texas (29 to 40 days, compared to 27 last year).