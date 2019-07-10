Wi-Fi helped identify teens who drew racist, anti-Semitic graffiti on Maryland school

GLENELG, Md. (AP) — Four Maryland teenagers sneaked onto their school’s property the night before graduation last year and covered it in racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic graffiti.

The Washington Post described how they got caught in a Tuesday story . It says they covered their faces during the hate crime, but didn’t realize their cellphones automatically connected to Glenelg High School’s Wi-Fi under their individual student IDs. Seth Taylor, Tyler Curtiss, Joshua Shaffer and Matthew Lipp were soon arrested.