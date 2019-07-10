Intelligence aide, blocked from submitting written testimony on climate change, resigns from State Department

WASHINGTON — A State Department intelligence official who was blocked by the White House from submitting written congressional testimony on climate change last month is resigning from his post.

Rod Schoonover, who worked in the Office of the Geographer and Global Issues’ Bureau of Intelligence and Research, spoke about the security risks the country faces due to climate change before the House Intelligence Committee on June 5. But White House officials would not let him submit the bureau’s written statement that climate impacts could be ‘‘possibly catastrophic’’ after the State Department refused to cut references to federal scientific findings on climate change.