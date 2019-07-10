Intelligence aide, blocked from submitting written testimony on climate change, resigns from State Department
WASHINGTON — A State Department intelligence official who was blocked by the White House from submitting written congressional testimony on climate change last month is resigning from his post.
Rod Schoonover, who worked in the Office of the Geographer and Global Issues’ Bureau of Intelligence and Research, spoke about the security risks the country faces due to climate change before the House Intelligence Committee on June 5. But White House officials would not let him submit the bureau’s written statement that climate impacts could be ‘‘possibly catastrophic’’ after the State Department refused to cut references to federal scientific findings on climate change.
Individuals familiar with the matter, who asked for anonymity, said that Schoonover chose to leave voluntarily. But the incident that helped lead to his departure underscores the extent to which climate science has become contested terrain under the current administration.
President Trump has repeatedly questioned the scientific consensus that human activity is driving climate change.
washington post