Ocasio-Cortez is sued for blocking critics on Twitter

That ruling is now the basis of two lawsuits filed against Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, accusing her of blocking people because of their opposing political stances.

But now there may be another thing that binds the two: a federal appeals panel ruling Tuesday that Trump, a Republican, has been violating the Constitution by blocking people from following him on Twitter because they criticized or mocked him.

President Donald Trump and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are diametrical opposites in nearly every way, except perhaps for their shared home state of New York and their social media dominance.

Ocasio-Cortez has 4.7 million followers on her personal Twitter account, @AOC, which she uses to frequently discuss policy and advocate her proposals, such as the Green New Deal, and her assertion that the camps holding children and other migrants seeking asylum at the Texas border are “concentration camps.”

Dov Hikind, a former assemblyman from Brooklyn, New York, who is the founder of Americans Against Anti-Semitism, said he regularly replies to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets, but was blocked Monday.

Joseph Saladino, a YouTube personality known as “Joey Salads” who is running for a congressional seat representing Brooklyn and Staten Island, said he was blocked May 9.

But because Ocasio-Cortez uses the account to discuss policies that affect them, she cannot use the account to “suppress contrary views” and violate his First Amendment rights to free speech, Hikind said in his lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Brooklyn.

“It’s very clear based on the court’s ruling that AOC is violating my constitutional rights to free speech by excluding me,” Hikind said in an interview, using the congresswoman’s initials. “She doesn’t want me to be a part of the discussion and conversation.”

Hikind said he was blocked after criticizing Ocasio-Cortez for her concentration camp comments.

“She has a right to have that position. That’s not the issue. The question is why is she afraid of other people’s positions?” he added.

Saladino, whose pranks have been criticized as racist, filed a separate lawsuit in US District Court in Manhattan. He said that as a practical matter, he does not care if Ocasio-Cortez blocked him because he can still access her Twitter comments from an anonymous account.

He said his complaint is a test of whether there is a double standard in the courts for liberals and conservatives.

“At the end of the day, it’s like a social experiment to see if the standards will apply equally,” Saladino said. “Will the courts rule the same way against AOC as Trump?”

Corbin Trent, a spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez, declined to comment about pending litigation.

Ocasio-Cortez’s @AOC account is not her official congressional account. Her official congressional account, @RepAOC, has 172,000 followers and was last updated Friday, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Jacob Weinstein, Hikind’s lawyer, noted that the court ruling concerned the @realDonaldTrump personal account, followed by 61.8 million users, that Trump uses most often to comment on Twitter, not his official presidential Twitter account.

“It comes down to the First Amendment,” Weinstein said. “Twitter is a public forum. Imagine a politician is giving a town hall. Imagine if they only select people they like.”

Hikind said he was confident that he would prevail because of the ruling against Trump and the words of Judge Barrington D. Parker in the decision. “In resolving this appeal, we remind the litigants and the public that if the First Amendment means anything, it means that the best response to disfavored speech on matters of public concern is more speech, not less,” the judge wrote.

From a legal standpoint, “I know she can’t win,” said Hikind, who is seeking a ruling that would compel Ocasio-Cortez to unblock him and anyone else blocked for partisan reasons.

“Why is she afraid to read my comments about her policies? She only wants people who agree with her,” Hikind said. “I find it pathetic.”