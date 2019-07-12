Feds bring new sex crimes charges against singer R. Kelly

CHICAGO — R. Kelly was arrested on federal charges that accuse him and members of his entourage of recruiting women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with the singer and paying them to cover up his crimes, including those at the center of his 2008 acquittal on child pornography charges.

Kelly, who was already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, was indicted on allegations that he and his business manager paid hundreds of thousands of dollars and used physical abuse and blackmail to prevent girls and their relatives from providing evidence to law enforcement about his sex acts with minors and videos depicting them. Kelly has been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he will remain at least until a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Associated Press