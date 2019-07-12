Tropical Storm Barry approaches Louisiana
Louisiana residents filled sandbags and stocked up on food and gas as they prepared their homes for Tropical Storm Barry, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and cause widespread flooding along the coast on Saturday.
The storm’s winds have hit 65 mph, still shy of a Category 1 hurricane, but officials on the ground are most worried about dangerous surges of water and torrential downpours. Portions of the Louisiana and Mississippi coast may get up to 20 inches of rain, and there is a high chance of flash flooding in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, officials said.
A hurricane warning has been issued for a wide swath of the Louisiana coast, stretching from south of Lafayette to the coast south of New Orleans. The storm was about 50 miles off Louisiana’s coast.
“This is the first time in history a hurricane will strike Louisiana while the Mississippi River is in flood stage,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Friday, adding that he expected widespread power losses and some search-and-rescue missions. A “huge portion of southern Louisiana” is at risk, he said.
This storm could be among the biggest tests to New Orleans’ complex pump-and-levee protection system since Hurricane Katrina.
The flood-prone city, dipping largely below sea level, relies on dozens of massive drainage pumps to flush water out of its streets and miles of federal levees to block storm surge from the Mississippi River to the south and Lake Pontchartrain to the north. But the aging pumps have proved vulnerable to breakdowns and power losses in recent years, while spring flooding has pushed the river higher over the last several months to nearly the top of the levees.
Forecasters expect Barry, the year’s first major tropical stirring, to bring between 10 and 20 inches of rain to the New Orleans metropolitan area and several feet of surge in the surrounding waterways. Barry’s trajectory, just to the west of New Orleans, will most likely leave the city on the storm’s eastern flank, where rains tend to fall heaviest during tropical weather events.
