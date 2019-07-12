Tropical Storm Barry approaches Louisiana

Louisiana residents filled sandbags and stocked up on food and gas as they prepared their homes for Tropical Storm Barry, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and cause widespread flooding along the coast on Saturday.

The storm’s winds have hit 65 mph, still shy of a Category 1 hurricane, but officials on the ground are most worried about dangerous surges of water and torrential downpours. Portions of the Louisiana and Mississippi coast may get up to 20 inches of rain, and there is a high chance of flash flooding in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, officials said.

A hurricane warning has been issued for a wide swath of the Louisiana coast, stretching from south of Lafayette to the coast south of New Orleans. The storm was about 50 miles off Louisiana’s coast.