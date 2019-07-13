Police kill man allegedly attacking Tacoma immigration prison

TACOMA, Wash. — A man armed with a rifle and throwing incendiary devices at an immigration jail in Washington state early Saturday morning died after four police officers arrived and opened fire, authorities said.

The Tacoma Police Department said the officers responded at about 4 a.m. to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, a Department of Homeland Security detention facility that holds migrants pending deportation proceedings. The detention center has also held immigration-seeking parents separated from their children under President Trump’s ‘‘zero tolerance’’ policy, an effort meant to deter illegal immigration.

The shooting took place about six hours after a peaceful rally in front of the detention center, police spokesman Loretta Cool said. She said another rally was planned for later Saturday, but it would have to be held in a different area because of the investigation into the police shooting.