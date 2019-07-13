Tropical Storm Barry webcams: Where you can watch the storm
Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Barry will be come a hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Louisiana Saturday morning. Already, thousands of people are without power in southern portions of the state.
Here’s a webcam that is livestreaming the conditions in New Orleans.
Bourbon Street, New Orleans
A webcam overlooking Bourbon Street in New Orleans is operated by EarthCam and offers a view from the Cats Meow Balcony.
