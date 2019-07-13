scorecardresearch

Tropical Storm Barry webcams: Where you can watch the storm

By Abbi Matheson Globe Staff,July 13, 2019, 18 minutes ago
Canal Street is seen empty on Friday night in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images)

Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Barry will be come a hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Louisiana Saturday morning. Already, thousands of people are without power in southern portions of the state.

Here’s a webcam that is livestreaming the conditions in New Orleans.

Bourbon Street, New Orleans

A webcam overlooking Bourbon Street in New Orleans is operated by EarthCam and offers a view from the Cats Meow Balcony.

