Con Edison apologizes for NYC power failure, but offers few clues about ‘root cause’

Officials of Con Edison, which operates the city’s power grid, said there was “a significant electrical transmission disturbance” at 6:47 p.m. Saturday that left 72,000 of its customers in Midtown Manhattan without power until late into the night. But they provided no more insight into the underlying cause of the failure, which came on the 42nd anniversary of one of the most infamous blackouts in the city’s history.

NEW YORK — Consolidated Edison apologized Sunday for a power failure that left a large swath of the country’s most densely populated urban area steaming in the dark for five hours, and utility executives and elected officials continued to seek an explanation for New York City’s latest electrical shutdown.

Advertisement

Con Edison officials said Sunday the agency would conduct an investigation “to determine the root cause of the incident.”

Tim Cawley, president of Con Edison, said there are redundancies built into the power grid to prevent failures from cascading, but “this event sort of got past that, and resulted in a large outage at the west-side station.”

The sudden loss of power disrupted five subway lines and shut down many of the city’s most popular sources of entertainment, including Carnegie Hall and many Broadway theaters, and even cut off the performer Jennifer Lopez, midsong, during a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden. New Yorkers and tourists flooded into the darkened streets while elected officials rushed to castigate Con Edison for failing to contain the failure before it spread.

Mayor Bill de Blasio returned home from Iowa, where he had been campaigning for the Democratic nomination for president.

“There are no remaining disruptions to either traffic or transit,” de Blasio said at a news conference Sunday afternoon at a Con Edison control center in Manhattan. “Things are back to normal.”

He reiterated that there was no indication that terrorism played a part in the power failure, and he added that the system was not overloaded by energy demands. “This was not a cyberattack, and this was not an act of physical terrorism,” de Blasio said.