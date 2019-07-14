Police investigate after US flag removed during protest

Friday night’s protest in Aurora, one of many coordinated across the country, drew about 2,000 people and was mostly peaceful. However, police said Saturday that a few people passed a makeshift barrier outside the center run by the GEO Group and crossed a vehicle bridge, causing hundreds to follow. Some removed three flags — the US, Colorado, and GEO flags. The two other flags were replaced with ones with antipolice messages.

DENVER — Police say they will review any available video to help them identify protesters who trespassed and pulled down the American flag in front of an immigration detention center in suburban Denver, tried to burn it, and replaced it with a Mexican flag.

Cristian Solano-Cordova, a spokesman for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, told The Denver Post that those who pulled down the flags weren’t affiliated with mainstream immigrants’ rights groups but had coordinated with them to be there.

Claudia Castillo, a 22-year military intelligence major in the Army and the coalition’s legal services coordinator, said she pleaded with the group of about 25 that pulling down the flag wasn’t part of the plan. She said that rather than pull back, members of the group spit on her, shoved her, and cursed at her.

‘‘It was disgusting and shameful,’’ Castillo told the Post. ‘‘They have compromised our movement, and they stole the spotlight and endangered our undocumented people.’’

In a statement on Facebook , Aurora police Chief Nick Metz said that police decided not to intervene when the flags were being removed to protect the safety of the majority of protesters who were acting peacefully as well as that of officers but that they would have acted had there been violence or damage to the property.

He said GEO representatives wanted to step in after the US flag was removed but police asked them not to so they could talk to the official protest organizer, who then encouraged people to disperse. Metz said that de-escalated the situation and there was no need for police intervention after that.

Metz also noted that police had urged GEO to put up water-filled jersey barriers to prevent protesters from crossing the bridge but the company only placed several traffic cones with a lightweight plastic chain taped to them shortly before the protest.

A GEO spokesman declined to comment on the security measures on Sunday. The company did provide a statement which said that, contrary to other immigration facilities that have gotten attention recently, its centers have never been overcrowded or used to hold children.

In Tacoma, meanwhile, demonstrators returned on Sunday to an immigration jail a day after an armed man threw incendiary devices at the detention center and later died.

Willem Van Spronsen, 69, was found dead Saturday after four police officers arrived and opened fire.

Demonstrators returned Sunday to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, KOMO-TV reported. The demonstrators were protesting the facility and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement roundups that were supposed to begin Sunday.

The facility holds migrants pending deportation proceedings. The detention center has also held immigration-seeking parents separated from their children under President Trump’s ‘‘zero tolerance’’ policy, an effort meant to deter illegal immigration.

Bullet holes riddled the scene Sunday, The News-Tribune reported. Police searched Van Spronsen’s Vashon Island home, the Tacoma newspaper reported.

Van Spronsen’s friend, Deb Bartley, told The Seattle Times she thinks he wanted to provoke a fatal conflict. She described him as an anarchist and antifascist.

‘‘He was ready to end it,’’ Bartley said. ‘‘I think this was a suicide. But then he was able to kind of do it in a way that spoke to his political beliefs. I know he went down there knowing he was going to die.’’

Van Spronsen was accused of assaulting a police officer during a protest outside the detention center in 2018, The News-Tribune reported. According to court documents, he lunged at the officer and wrapped his arms around the officer’s neck and shoulders, as the officer was trying to detain a 17-year-old protester June 26, 2018, the newspaper reported.

According to court documents, police handcuffed Van Spronsen and found that he had a collapsible baton and a folding knife in his pocket. Van Spronsen pleaded guilty to the charge of obstructing police, and he was given a deferred sentence in October, the News-Tribune reported.

Van Spronsen had worked as a self-employed carpenter and contractor, according to court documents. He was also a folk singer, playing shows on Vashon Island and around the Seattle area, The Times reported.