Esper faces Senate confirmation hearing to become defense secretary

Esper, a former Army officer, Pentagon official, and congressional staffer, breezed through questions about Iran, NATO, and China, while striking notes of bipartisanship and echoing the views of former defense secretary Jim Mattis, who broke with President Trump over policy last December and resigned. In their questions and comments, senators on both sides of the aisle signaled that Esper would be confirmed.

Army Secretary Mark Esper made his case to become the nation’s next Pentagon chief before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday and received widespread support — apart from a broadside by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who raised questions about his years as a top defense company lobbyist and called his ethics commitments unsatisfactory.

Advertisement

Still, midway through the testimony, Esper confronted the biggest issue facing his confirmation: the years he spent as a top lobbyist for defense contractor Raytheon. Warren pressed the Army secretary on his refusal to extend a 24-month ethics commitment he signed upon returning to the Pentagon in 2017. That agreement, which expires in November, forces him to steer clear of decisions involving the company.

Warren criticized Esper for seeking an exception to that ethics obligation in the meantime, which would permit him to get a waiver to weigh in on matters involving Raytheon in specific cases where no other senior defense official can make a decision — an arrangement that she said ‘‘smacks of corruption.’’

Warren also asked Esper whether he would commit to not taking a job with a private defense company for four years after he leaves the Pentagon, in accordance with a new law she has proposed. Esper declined.

Esper countered that he swore an oath at age 18 when he entered the Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and has lived an ethical life.

‘‘I went to war for this country. I served overseas for this country. I stepped down from jobs that paid me well more than I was working anywhere else,’’ he said. ‘‘And each time, it was to serve the public good and the young men and women of our armed forces. So, no. I think for some reason the presumption is that anyone who comes from the business or corporate world is corrupt.’’

Advertisement

Several Republican senators on the panel quickly moved to defend Esper. Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota told Esper that the committee by and large was not there to question his integrity, which had already been established. Senator Rick Scott of Florida apologized that Esper was being ‘‘demonized’’ by Warren for his time in the private sector.

Washington Post

Conway says ignoring congressional subpoena is ‘taking one for the team’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday that she’d ‘‘love to go testify’’ to Congress but that her decision to ignore a House committee’s subpoena as it investigates whether she broke the law amounted to her ‘‘taking one for the team.’’

In a Fox News interview, Conway said she is shielded from testifying in her role as a presidential adviser, echoing what a White House attorney told Oversight and Reform Committee chairman Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, in a letter Monday explaining why Conway would not appear before the panel. The committee demanded her testimony on a government watchdog’s findings that she violated the Hatch Act — the law that forbids federal government employees from engaging in certain campaign activities.

‘‘I’d be happy to testify. I have nothing to hide. I’ve done nothing wrong,’’ Conway said. ‘‘I would love to go testify, but I’m taking one for the team here because there’s a longstanding tradition to claim immunity and not have people like me testify.’’

Advertisement

The White House has determined that all presidential advisers, current and former, are immune from such congressional inquiries. In his letter to Cummings, White House counsel Pat Cipollone said President Trump directed Conway not to testify ‘‘in order to protect the prerogatives of the Office of the President.’’

Cummings has said that if Conway doesn’t honor his committee’s subpoena before July 25, he would vote to hold her in contempt of Congress. On Wednesday, the House will vote to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for their refusal to honor subpoenas.

‘‘We’re not requiring her to testify about advice she gave the president or about the White House policy decisions,” Cummings said. “We are requiring her to testify before Congress about her multiple violations of federal law.’’

Washington Post

Conway asks reporter’s ethnicity as she defends Trump’s racist remarks

Meanwhile, Conway, responding to a reporter’s question Tuesday about President Trump’s racist tweet toward four Democratic congresswomen, asked the journalist: ‘‘What’s your ethnicity?’’

Andrew Feinberg, of Breakfast Media, had wanted to know what countries the president was referring to when he made the comment about Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Each of the congresswomen are American citizens, three of whom were born in the United States. Omar was born in Somalia and became a US citizen in 2000.

Advertisement

Conway, standing outside the White House, defended the president, saying he meant the congresswomen should go back to where their families were ‘‘originally’’ from. In the exchange, she asked Feinberg of his lineage, seeming to argue that Trump’s point was that every American has an immigrant history, before offering that her family is from Ireland and Italy.

When reporters continued to push her for an answer, Conway said the president had already explained himself in subsequent tweets.

‘‘He’s tired,’’ she said. ‘‘A lot of us are sick and tired in this country of America coming last to people who swore an oath of office.’’

Later, Conway tweeted that she’d meant ‘‘no disrespect’’ when asking about the reporter’s ethnicity.

While Trump and his allies have said his tweets about the four congresswomen were not racist, but rather a commentary on their ‘‘socialist’’ ideology, Conway’s husband, a frequent Trump critic, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post titled, ‘‘Trump is a racist president.’’

‘‘Naivete, resentment and outright racism, roiled in a toxic mix, have given us a racist president,’’ George Conway wrote. ‘‘Trump could have used vile slurs, including the vilest of them all, and the intent and effect would have been no less clear.’’

Washington Post