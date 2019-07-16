This year, you might have the best intentions, but somehow, others might not always hear you at first. Your communication skills develop to a new peak; you're able to make a difference, but perhaps not in the way that you envisioned. If single, you could be quite the social butterfly. You often find that a dating choice could involve friendships or friends. This year, if you emphasize friendship, you might feel more comfortable in a relationship. If you're attached, your relationship builds in strength because of an evolving friendship. You and your partner often have different viewpoints, but you respect each other's differences. You also enjoy each other's personalities. If you want a great friend, find an AQUARIUS.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Honor a feeling of being drained. Even if you feel that you can complete a task well, don't take on anything that demands high energy. When a disagreement starts, listen, but postpone a decision. Be careful with financial dealings. Tonight: Do only what you want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You might hit an unanticipated obstacle around work or when dealing with a community-related matter. Instead of espousing a stubborn stance, listen to and evaluate what you hear. Your flex counts! Tonight: You might surprise yourself with a choice.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

When making a decision, look beyond the obvious. You could want to try another approach or see whether you have any other options. Know that there's always another path, but it might not be clear at first. Slow down; look. Tonight: Let your mind wander.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might wish for a calm day. You also could be tired and easily miss all the options available. Postpone what you can. Confusion could be prevalent and mixed with some unexpected events. Tonight: Do what works for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Others appear to be more flexible than they have been recently. You might opt to have a difficult conversation, but you might find that another person has not really settled in after recent events. Tonight: Accept a fun invitation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

How you work with a situation depends on how much time you have. At this moment, certain daily responsibilities could be overly demanding. If you're facing a question that you don't have an answer to, reach out for experts. Tonight: Time for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you hit a snafu, such as a person who seems closed down, then tap into your creativity. Know that you can open this person up, but an important talk could need to happen. Ask yourself about the timing. Tonight: Spend time with a special friend or child.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Demands come in from the homefront, some real estate or a roommate. Know that you can deal with what's coming up; nevertheless, you could be overwhelmed by your responsibilities and the dynamics of certain interactions. Tonight: Stay cloistered at home.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You'll feel free to speak your mind. You won't be concerned about other people's reactions; however, you might need to deal with them. Someone fundamentally misunderstands you. Tonight: Sit down and have a long-overdue chat.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your concerns about your finances easily could be justified. Because of your attention and precision, you could avoid a big problem. You know that you don't have all the answers. Tonight: Midweek fun!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You feel more in charge and together than you have for a while. You might face a misunderstanding and clear it out. Make sure that the person in question is ready for this talk. Tonight: Time to tap into your imagination.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might feel tired, perhaps from yesterday's eclipse or simply not getting enough R and R. You know how to change that feeling. Consider taking a day or two off. Everyone needs a break sometime. Tonight: Return calls. Catch up on news.

