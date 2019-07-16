Judge recommends that Daily Stormer publisher be made to pay woman more than $14 million

The recommendations, which came four days after a hearing at which Gersh spoke of the emotional toll that the harassment has caused her over 2½ years, require the approval of Judge Dana Christensen of US District Court. If approved, it would be the second court ruling against Anglin in two months.

In his opinion, the judge, Jeremiah Lynch, also recommended that the publisher, Andrew Anglin, be made to remove all blog posts from the website, The Daily Stormer, that encouraged readers to contact the woman, Tanya Gersh, and her family.

The publisher of a neo-Nazi website should pay more than $14 million in damages for encouraging “an online anti-Semitic harassment and intimidation campaign” against a woman in 2016, a federal magistrate judge in Montana recommended Monday.

In June, comedian Dean Obeidallah was awarded $4.1 million in a different lawsuit that stemmed from an article Anglin published that falsely accused Obeidallah of being a terrorist. Anglin’s whereabouts is unknown and it is unclear how much money from judgments against him can be collected.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Gersh came after The Daily Stormer published a series of articles attacking her after dealings she had with Sherry Spencer, the mother of white supremacist leader Richard Spencer. The Southern Poverty Law Center filed the suit against Anglin in April 2017.

Spencer wrote a blog post that accused Gersh of threatening and extorting her to sell a building and break ties with her son. Anglin then called for a “troll storm” against Gersh, a real estate agent in Whitefish, Mont.

Within months, Gersh’s family had received more than 700 vulgar and hateful messages, many referring to the Holocaust.

At one point, Gersh fled her home with her husband and son, who was 12 at the time, because of a threat that an armed group of people was going to march on her house, according to David Dinielli, a deputy legal director at the center, who is representing Gersh. The march never happened and she returned home.

“No one should be terrorized for simply being who they are,” Gersh said in a statement. “This lawsuit has always been about stopping others from enduring the terror I continue to live through at the hands of a neo-Nazi and his followers.”

Anglin did not respond to an e-mail Monday requesting comment on the lawsuit.

Anglin did not appear in court for a deposition hearing in April and his lawyer withdrew from the case, Dinielli said. Anglin did not appear at Thursday’s hearing either.

The opinion filed by Lynch recommended that a default judgment be entered against Anglin. The judgment in favor of Obeidallah also came as a default because Anglin never appeared in court.

Lynch, who found that Anglin had acted with “actual malice” and that his conduct was “egregious and reprehensible,” recommended that Gersh be awarded more than $4 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages (the maximum under state law).

When asked about the likelihood of Gersh receiving any money, Dinielli said it was “more important that she demonstrated to the world that even a real estate agent from Montana can take on the world’s most notorious neo-Nazi.”

Dinielli said the court is required to wait at least two weeks after a magistrate judge’s recommendation before a ruling can be made.

“Mr. Anglin has not appeared since his lawyer was excused,” Dinielli said, “and has made no further indication that he’ll be participating in any way in these proceedings.”

Anglin has faced several lawsuits in the past few years.

In addition to the lawsuits filed on behalf of Gersh and Obeidallah, he was sued in 2018 by Taylor Dumpson, the first black woman to serve as American University’s student government president. She became an online target after her inauguration.