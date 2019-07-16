Rep. Al Green to file articles of impeachment against Trump despite pushback from Democratic leaders

WASHINGTON — Representative Al Green will file articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday night, triggering a contentious vote in the coming days to confront an issue that has bitterly divided the Democratic Party.

The Texas congressman, who notified Democratic leaders of his decision on Tuesday, said the House must impeach Trump for racist remarks suggesting four minority congresswomen ‘‘go back’’ to their ancestral countries as well as other comments he has made in the past.

‘‘I think that we should not have this level of bigotry emanating from the president of the United States of America,’’ Green said in an interview with The Washington Post. ‘‘He is clearly making racist comments. . . The question becomes: what do we do about it?’’