Trump administration sued for blocking asylum applications

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups sued to halt a Trump administration rule that would bar most Central American immigrants from seeking asylum at the US border.

“This is the Trump administration’s most extreme run at an asylum ban yet,” ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt said Tuesday in a statement announcing the complaint filed in San Francisco federal court. “It clearly violates domestic and international law, and cannot stand.”

Under the new rule, asylum won’t be granted to anyone who hasn’t sought protection from persecution or torture from countries they traveled through to get to the United States. The Justice Department and Homeland Security said the change was made because the asylum system is being abused. The government will now give priority to immigrants who have tried and failed to get asylum elsewhere and to victims of extreme forms of human trafficking.