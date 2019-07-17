‘El Chapo’ sentenced to life in prison

NEW YORK — Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, the notorious drug lord known as ‘‘El Chapo,’’ whose dramatic prison escapes fed his legend as an untouchable kingpin running the world’s largest narcotics trafficking group, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

Before the sentence was imposed, Guzmán, 62, turned to look at his family in the packed courtroom, saluted them, tapped his heart, and then angrily denounced his treatment.

‘‘When extradited, I expected to have a fair trial where justice was blind and my fame would not be a factor, but what happened was actually the opposite,’’ he said before the sentence was imposed. ‘‘The government of the United States will send me to a prison where my name will never be heard again. I will take this opportunity to say there was no justice here.’’