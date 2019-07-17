Deluged by Barry, Arkansas becomes fifth state to set tropical storm rainfall record in past two years

Louisiana grabbed many of the headlines from former Hurricane Barry. But the super-soggy storm made history in Arkansas where it unloaded nearly 15 inches of rain, a new record for a tropical weather system in the Razorback state.

Arkansas is now the fifth state to post a new tropical storm or hurricane rainfall record since 2017, joining Texas, Hawaii, North Carolina, and South Carolina. These exceptional rain storms keep happening and appear to be part of a trend toward more extreme events, connected to climate change.

Barry’s remnants dumped 14.58 inches of rain on the town of Murfreesboro, Ark., which is about midway between Dallas and Memphis and 100 miles southwest of Little Rock. This preliminary report (which will require verification by the National Weather Service to become official) topped Arkansas’ previous record rain of 13.91 inches set in 1989 from the remnants of Tropical Storm Allison.