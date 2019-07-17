Drug Overdose Deaths Drop in U.S. for First Time Since 1990
NEW YORK — After three decades of ever-escalating drug overdose deaths, the tide of fatalities may have finally started to turn. Total drug overdose deaths in America declined by around 5 percent last year, the first drop since 1990, according to preliminary government data made public Wednesday.
The reversal was slight enough that experts could not be sure whether it was the start of a trend or simply a blip.
And even with the shift, the number of deaths in 2018, more than 68,000, still exceeded the nation’s peak yearly historical deaths from car accidents, AIDS, or guns.
“It looks like there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Andrew Kolodny, co-director of opioid policy research at Brandeis University. But, he added, “there’s nothing to celebrate, because the death toll is still very high.”
A decline in prescriptions for opioid painkillers was the major factor for the overall drop in overdoses. Fatal overdoses involving other drugs, particularly the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl as well as methamphetamine, continued to rise.
Many in the addiction and law enforcement fields say the overall drop may be a result of more drug users having access to treatment and to naloxone, the overdose-reversing drug.
President Trump and Congress have provided $3.3 billion in grants to states since 2017 for treatment, prevention and recovery services, but the money will run out next year.
