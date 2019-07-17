Drug Overdose Deaths Drop in U.S. for First Time Since 1990

NEW YORK — After three decades of ever-escalating drug overdose deaths, the tide of fatalities may have finally started to turn. Total drug overdose deaths in America declined by around 5 percent last year, the first drop since 1990, according to preliminary government data made public Wednesday.

The reversal was slight enough that experts could not be sure whether it was the start of a trend or simply a blip.

And even with the shift, the number of deaths in 2018, more than 68,000, still exceeded the nation’s peak yearly historical deaths from car accidents, AIDS, or guns.