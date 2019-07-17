A 6-year-old Utah girl dies after being struck by her father’s golf shot
A 6-year-old Utah girl died Monday after she was struck in the head by a golf ball hit by her father in what her uncle described as a ‘‘fluke accident’’ that ‘‘you couldn’t repeat if you tried.’’
The accident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as Aria Hill sat in a cart on a path about 15-20 yards to the left of her father as he teed off at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem. His drive struck her in the back of the head at the base of her skull, Lieutenant Trent Colledge of the Orem police told the Daily Herald.
Advertisement
She died after being airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
David Smith, the girl’s uncle, said his niece was a ‘‘golfing buddy’’ for her father.
‘‘She loved doing it and had a good time with it all,’’ Smith told KSL.
‘‘That was one of their things that they would do together. It was something that was really important to them and something they did all the time.’’
Associated Press