EPA will not ban use of controversial pesticide linked to children’s health problems

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency rejected a petition by environmental and public health groups Thursday to ban a widely used pesticide that has been linked to neurological damage in children, even though a federal court said last year there was ‘‘no justification’’ for such a decision.

In a notice to the Federal Register on Thursday, the agency wrote that ‘‘critical questions remained regarding the significance of the data’’ that suggest that chlorpyrifos causes neurological damage in young children. The agency said that the Obama administration’s decision to ban the product — used on more than 50 crops, including grapes, broccoli, and strawberries — was based on epidemiological studies rather than direct tests on animals, which have historically been used by the EPA to determine a pesticide’s safety.