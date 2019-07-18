Omar responds to Trump after rally-goers chant ‘send her back’

‘‘When you have a president who clearly thinks someone like me should ‘go back,’ the message that he’s sending is not for me — [it’s] to every single person who shares an identity with me, and he’s telling them that this is not their country,’’ Omar told reporters at the Capitol.

Omar spoke one day after a Trump campaign rally at which the crowd responded to the president’s criticism of Omar by chanting, ‘‘Send her back! Send her back!’’

WASHINGTON — Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, responded Thursday to what she described as President Trump’s ‘‘fascist rhetoric,’’ arguing that the president’s call for her to ‘‘go back’’ to her country is aimed not just at her but at all those who come from a similar background.

She said that her message, by contrast, is the one she delivered in Minnesota last November after she won election to the House: ‘‘We don’t just welcome refugees, right? We send them to Washington.’’

Omar also responded Thursday to remarks by Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, a onetime Trump critic who has become one of the president’s most vocal defenders on Capitol Hill.

Graham had defended Trump’s comments, contending that ‘‘a Somali refugee wearing a MAGA hat, he doesn’t want to send you back. You’d probably have dinner at the White House.’’

Omar said Graham was essentially arguing that a Somali person wearing a MAGA hat would not be deported, ‘‘but because I criticize the president, I should be deported.’’

For the second time this week, people around the world expressed shock at Trump’s inflaming racial tensions after his supporters responded to his attacks on Omar.

The jarring scene — which followed Trump falsely claiming Omar had praised Al Qaeda —inspired the hashtag #IStandWithIlhanOmar on social media and was trending in the United States on Thursday, along with many other countries including Britain, Canada, and Egypt.

Politicians in Europe took to Twitter and warned that the display at the North Carolina political rally had veered into dangerous territory.

‘‘This is what fascism looks like. We must fight it at home and abroad,’’ tweeted Jess Phillips, a Labour party lawmaker in Britain.

‘‘Jesus, what next?’’ asked British politician Emily Thornberry, while David Lammy said the footage was ‘‘chilling,’’ adding that ‘‘Fascism spreads like wildfire. Especially when it comes from the President of the United States of America.’’

Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney, shared a video of Trump speaking and the crowd chanting, and called it ‘‘chilling,” adding: ‘‘fueling hatred based on race is not acceptable in political discourse... history tells us where this leads!’’

On Thursday morning, Democratic support for Omar continued to roll in, as Trump’s targeting of the congresswoman entered its fifth day.

Earlier in the week, Trump sent out a series of racist tweets targeting Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Omar, telling them to ‘‘go back’’ and fix ‘‘the crime infested places from which they came.’’

Dozens of British politicians and 14,000 supporters signed a letter of solidarity addressed to the four Democratic congresswomen who have found themselves at the center of a fierce political storm.

‘‘We are disgusted by Donald Trump’s attack on you. His blatant, unashamed racism has appalled people around the world,’’ the letter stated. ‘‘Thank you for showing the world that America can still provide leadership to be proud of, even when the White House has abdicated that role.’’

London’s first Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, who has himself been the target of Trump’s ire, signed the open letter along with leader of Britain’s opposition party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Wednesday’s chanting alarmed many observers who suggested the president’s invective could endanger the safety of the minority congresswomen and feed the country’s ugliest impulses.

‘‘This is the sound of illiberalism, intolerance,’’ Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said on Twitter. ‘‘Listen closely: it’s a danger not just to immigrants and minorities but to all Americans.’’

Democratic presidential candidates blasted Trump, including Senator Kamala Harris, Democrat of California, who called the chant ‘‘vile,’’ ‘‘racist’’ and ‘‘cowardly’’ and Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont, who said Trump is ‘‘stoking the most despicable and disturbing currents in our society.’’

Some identified the ‘‘send her back’’ chant as the new ‘‘lock her up,’’ carrying the same feverish intensity as the unofficial 2016 Trump campaign slogan targeting Hillary Clinton. Presidential candidate Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat of New York, said that in both cases the ‘‘throughline is contempt for women and anyone who threatens this president’s fragile ego.’’

But for many, the most concerning aspect was that the chant reflected the racist ‘‘go back to where you came from’’ trope used by Trump, showing how the president’s xenophobic rhetoric tends to reverberate with approval among certain groups in his base.

Many of the president’s most reliable supporters insisted that neither his comments earlier this week nor the chant were racist, suggesting his true message is that Omar should leave because she is critical of America. But even some of Omar’s harshest conservative critics said Wednesday’s rally crossed the line.

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt called ‘‘send her back’’ a ‘‘nativist, terrible chant.’’ Guy Benson, political editor at the conservative website Townhall.com and a Fox News contributor, urged Omar’s critics to chant ‘‘vote her out’’ if they don’t like her policies, not ‘‘send her back,’’ which he called ‘‘appalling.’’