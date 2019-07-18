Senate poised to pass bill extending victims’ compensation fund for 9/11 responders

The 9/11 victims bill enjoys broad bipartisan support, with 73 cosponsors in the Senate. But its progress stalled on Wednesday when Lee and Paul objected to a motion by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York to approve the bill by unanimous consent.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office said the Senate will also consider two amendments — one offered by Senator Mike Lee of Utah, the other by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday reached an agreement to hold a vote next week on legislation extending a victims’ compensation fund for 9/11 workers, following an emotional appeal by comedian Jon Stewart and first responders. The vote is expected to take place Tuesday.

Paul said Wednesday that he was objecting because any program that would last decades ‘‘should be offset by cutting spending that’s less valuable.’’ A spokesman for Lee said Lee was ‘‘seeking a vote to ensure the fund has the proper oversight in place to prevent fraud and abuse.’’

Gillibrand predicted the measure would pass overwhelmingly next week.

The 9/11 victim compensation bill passed in the House, 402-12, following the death of a former NYPD detective, Luis Alvarez, who testified last month about the urgent need to replenish the fund. Officials say that money is fast running out, leading to payout reductions of as much as 70 percent for recent applicants.

The fund provides money to those who have contracted diseases that have been linked to exposure to toxic debris as they worked at the site of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in lower Manhattan. Lawmakers created it in 2011. It has paid about $5 billion to approximately 21,000 claimants. About 700 were for deaths that happened long after the attacks.

Last month, McConnell was publicly rebuked by Stewart, former host of ‘‘The Daily Show,’’ who lambasted lawmakers for dragging their feet on the measure.