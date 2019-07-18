Trump spoke to Cohen, aides amid scramble to pay Daniels, court documents show

The documents were released Thursday at the direction of a federal judge in New York, who disclosed a day before that an investigation into suspected campaign finance violations had ended. Trump and those close to him long said they were unaware that Cohen had bought the women’s silence, but phone calls and text messages documented by the FBI suggest they were closely involved.

WASHINGTON — Newly unsealed court documents show that then-candidate Donald Trump communicated repeatedly with his lawyer Michael Cohen amid the election year scramble to keep quiet allegations that Trump previously had an affair with an adult film actress.

The new details about the investigation are unlikely to have legal consequences for the president or those close to him because the hush-money investigation has concluded. However, the documents could further erode their credibility.

Prosecutors submitted a search warrant from 2018, with newly unredacted sections describing the FBI’s investigation into payments Cohen arranged to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump: the porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal.

Cohen, who is currently serving a three-year sentence in a prison north of New York City, pleaded guilty last year to arranging the payments. He also pleaded guilty to violating tax laws, lying to a bank, and lying to Congress in statements that concealed the full nature of his efforts to launch a Trump Tower real estate development in Moscow — conversations that continued well into the Republican presidential primary campaign.

From prison, Cohen issued a statement saying: ‘‘I and members of The Trump Organization were directed by Mr. Trump to handle the Stormy Daniels matter; including making the hush money payment.’’ He said the investigation ending without charges for those at Trump’s business ‘‘should be of great concern to the American people and investigated by Congress and The Department of Justice.’’

The president’s current lawyer, Jay Sekulow, offered a terse comment: ‘‘Case closed.’’

In a letter to US District Court Judge William Pauley, prosecutors said the government has ‘‘effectively concluded its investigations of (1) who, besides Michael Cohen, was involved in and may be criminally liable for the two campaign finance violations to which Cohen pled guilty; and (2) whether certain individuals [redacted] made false statements, gave false testimony or otherwise obstructed justice in connection with this investigation.’’

A person familiar with the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details of the investigation, declined to identify who was once under investigation, but did say that person was not Trump or any of his family members.

The unsealed portion of the search warrants offers new details about the scramble inside Trump’s inner circle to keep quiet any allegations about Trump and Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

The Trump campaign was particularly concerned about the accusation because The Washington Post had revealed on Oct. 7, 2016, that Trump was caught on an ‘‘Access Hollywood’’ recording referring to women in vulgar terms.

The following day, Cohen received a call from Trump’s spokeswoman at the time, Hope Hicks.

‘‘Sixteen seconds into the call, Trump joined the call, and the call continued for over four minutes,’’ according to the document.

When Hicks testified before the House Judiciary Committee last month, she said she was ‘‘never present’’ at a time when Cohen and Trump discussed Daniels. She also said she ‘‘had no knowledge of Stormy Daniels’’ during the campaign other than that she had heard Daniels’s name mentioned as possibly ‘‘shopping stories around.’’

Asked by congressional investigators why she made statements during the campaign that the president had no relationship with Daniels, she replied, ‘‘I was relaying information from the reporter to the different parties involved, primarily Michael and Mr. Trump, and that was the response that was dictated to me. I didn’t ask about the nature of the relationships.’’

The House Judiciary Committee is investigating whether Hicks lied to Congress, according to an official with knowledge of matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions. The official said lawmakers may probe the hush-money issue more closely in light of the new details. A lawyer for Hicks declined comment.

For days, Cohen negotiated with Daniels’s lawyer to craft a settlement that would buy her silence, according to the court documents. It ended up taking weeks to finalize, with Cohen creating a limited liability company to make the payment.

When The Wall Street Journal reported in January 2018 that Cohen had arranged for Daniels to be paid in the days before the election, Cohen first falsely claimed that he had made the payment on his own without consulting with Trump. Four days before the search warrants were executed, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he had been unaware of the payments.

Cohen later acknowledged that they were arranged at Trump’s direction. During congressional testimony in February, Cohen released copies of checks he received to reimburse him for the payment, including a check signed by Trump while he was serving as president. Cohen told Congress that he had lied to the public and to first lady Melania Trump about the Daniels matter. Trump, he said, had assured him in an Oval Office meeting in February that he would take care of Cohen’s debt related to Daniels.

‘‘I am going to jail in part because of my decision to help Mr. Trump hide that payment from the American people before they voted a few days later,’’ he said.