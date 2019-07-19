Police board fires 4 officers in connection with fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald

The Fraternal Order of Police slammed the police board for its decision, contending the officers did nothing wrong.

The nine-member board found the officers exaggerated the threat posed by 17-year-old McDonald to justify his shooting by Jason Van Dyke and voted unanimously for the dismissal of Sgt. Stephen Franko, and officers Janet Mondragon and Ricardo Viramontes. All but one voted to fire Daphne Sebastian because of violations of department rules. She was not found to have made false reports.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Board on Thursday fired four police officers for allegedly covering up a white officer’s 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

‘‘It is obvious that this police board has out-served its usefulness,’’ said the organization’s vice president Patrick Murray.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in 2016 accused the officers of either giving or approving knowingly false statements. None of the four were charged criminally, however they were stripped of police powers and assigned to desk duty as their case proceeded. The firings can be appealed through a lawsuit.

A Cook County judge acquitted three other officers in January of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and official misconduct charges in the case.

Former officer Joseph Walsh, Officer Thomas Gaffney, and former detective David March were charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and official misconduct. Prosecutors said they lied to shield Van Dyke from prosecution. A judge rejected the contention that a video of McDonald’s death proved police officers staged a cover-up.

McDonald was allegedly high on PCP and carrying a small knife in 2014 when Van Dyke exited his squad car and almost immediately opened fire. Police video released in 2015 showed Van Dyke firing 16 bullets into McDonald, many after the teen had crumpled to the ground.

Jurors convicted Van Dyke of murder in October. He’s serving a more than six-year prison term.