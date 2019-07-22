Lawyers seek 10 years instead of life for pipe bomb mailer

Cesar Sayoc in a 2015 Broward County Sheriff’s office photo (Associated Press/File)

NEW YORK — Attorneys for a Florida man who mailed crudely made pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump weeks before the midterm elections say he should spend no more than 10 years and one month in prison.

In papers filed Monday, Cesar Sayoc’s defenders cited an FBI report released last week saying the devices wouldn’t have worked. The lawyers say they were intended as hoaxes and that no one was hurt.