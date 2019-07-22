President Trump says a budget deal has been reached

I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy - on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills....

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Monday announced a bipartisan deal to suspend the US government’s borrowing limit and boost government spending levels for two years

The House must approve this agreement this week before members leave July 26 for a six-week recess. The Senate can put it to a vote next week. The measure will need Trump’s signature to become law, and he didn’t explicitly say he’ll sign it.

The agreement, finalized after weeks of negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, would eliminate the risk that the government could miss payments as early as September. It would also cancel automatic cuts that would have reduced domestic spending by $55 billion and military spending by $71 billion compared with 2019 levels.

Both sides can claim victories in the deal, though neither got everything they put on the table at the outset of negotiations. Even before it was announced, Republican and Democratic lawmakers complained about aspects of the agreement.

It would raise the current budget caps by $320 billion over two years, $30 billion less than Democrats sought. Trump would get only about half of the $150 billion in savings his administration sought.

With the new spending and limited savings, the deal will likely push the annual budget deficit over $1 trillion next year.

The risk of a government shutdown on Oct. 1 still remains. Even if the budget deal is signed into law, Congress must still pass spending bills adhering to the spending caps to keep the lights on. A fight over border wall funding led to the longest government shutdown in modern history earlier this year.

The Treasury Department has been using so-called extraordinary measures to meet debt obligations since March 2, when the US reached its $22 trillion limit on borrowing. Under one of the Treasury Department’s most conservative estimates, the US would have risked defaulting before lawmakers are scheduled to return from their recess on Sept. 9.

A default on interest payments or federal salaries would have severe economic ramifications, shaking confidence in the US government sending shock waves through global markets.