Stevens’ colleagues pay respects in Supreme Court ceremony

APJuly 22, 2019, an hour ago
Associate Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, center left, spoke at a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has been remembered as a ‘‘brilliant man’’ with a ‘‘deep devotion to the rule of law’’ during a ceremony at the court where he served for nearly 35 years.

Stevens died last week in Florida at age 99 after suffering a stroke, and his body is in repose in the court’s Great Hall.

At a ceremony Monday morning, Justice Elena Kagan called Stevens modest and humble. Kagan replaced Stevens on the court when he retired in 2010.

Six of Stevens’ former colleagues were at the court to pay their respects. Besides Kagan, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor attended the ceremony along with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Stevens will be buried Tuesday in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

From left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Chief Justice John Roberts participated in a moment of silence during a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court.
From left, retired Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, Ashley Kavanaugh, the wife of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Chief Justice John Roberts watched as the casket of late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is carried into the Great Hall of the Supreme Court.
Members of the US Supreme Court police serving as pallbearers carried the casket of the late Associate Justice John Paul Stevens up the steps of the Supreme Court.
Members of the US Supreme Court police serving as pallbearers carried the casket of the late Associate Justice John Paul Stevens.
A portrait of the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is displayed as he lie in repose during a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court.
