Stevens’ colleagues pay respects in Supreme Court ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has been remembered as a ‘‘brilliant man’’ with a ‘‘deep devotion to the rule of law’’ during a ceremony at the court where he served for nearly 35 years.

Stevens died last week in Florida at age 99 after suffering a stroke, and his body is in repose in the court’s Great Hall.

At a ceremony Monday morning, Justice Elena Kagan called Stevens modest and humble. Kagan replaced Stevens on the court when he retired in 2010.