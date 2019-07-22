Titanic survivor’s light-up cane goes for $62,500 at auction

PROVIDENCE — A Titanic survivor’s walking stick, with an electric light she used to signal for help from a lifeboat, sold for $62,500 at an auction of maritime items, the auction house said Monday.

Guernsey’s held the sale at the International Yacht Restoration School in Newport, R.I., on Friday and Saturday. The top bid on Ella White’s cane was $50,000, plus the surcharge added by the auction house, Guernsey’s president Arlan Ettinger said.

Ettinger had expected it to sell for far more, with a preauction estimate of $300,000 to $500,000. He described it as one of the most extraordinary items to have survived the sinking.