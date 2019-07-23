Esper Confirmed as Trump’s Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Mark T. Esper as secretary of defense Tuesday, ending the longest period by far that the Pentagon has been without a permanent leader at its helm.

Esper, an Army infantryman who fought in the Persian Gulf war of 1991 before becoming a lobbyist for the defense contractor Raytheon Co., replaces Jim Mattis, who resigned in December during a dispute over pulling US troops out of Syria.

In receiving the Senate nod, Esper has succeeded where Patrick M. Shanahan, President Trump’s original pick to replace Mattis, did not; Shanahan abruptly resigned last month, before his Senate confirmation hearing was even scheduled, after news reports revealed details of his 2011 divorce.