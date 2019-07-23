Esper Confirmed as Trump’s Defense Secretary
WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Mark T. Esper as secretary of defense Tuesday, ending the longest period by far that the Pentagon has been without a permanent leader at its helm.
Esper, an Army infantryman who fought in the Persian Gulf war of 1991 before becoming a lobbyist for the defense contractor Raytheon Co., replaces Jim Mattis, who resigned in December during a dispute over pulling US troops out of Syria.
In receiving the Senate nod, Esper has succeeded where Patrick M. Shanahan, President Trump’s original pick to replace Mattis, did not; Shanahan abruptly resigned last month, before his Senate confirmation hearing was even scheduled, after news reports revealed details of his 2011 divorce.
Esper now takes control of the country’s 1.2 million active-duty troops and one of the largest militaries in the world as the Trump administration is wrestling with the results of its so-called maximum pressure campaign of economic sanctions on Iran, which has prodded the two adversaries closer to military confrontation.
Esper will now add his voice to the senior Trump national security advisers seeking to influence the president on a range of issues, including how to end the war in Afghanistan, and how to negotiate with Turkey as the country, a longtime NATO ally, goes against US wishes in buying a missile system from Russia.
How influential Esper will be is one of the biggest questions facing the new defense secretary. Mattis was widely viewed as a voice of reason and global stability in a chaotic administration.