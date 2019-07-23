Mueller hearing likely to turn heads, but not change minds

But for all the anticipation, for all the fighting that it took to get to this day, many in Washington assume it will be more fizzle than sizzle. Mueller, the famously stoic prosecutor and reluctant witness, has vowed to adhere strictly to the words of his 448-page report and no more, making it unlikely that he will serve as the dramatic accuser Trump’s critics yearn to see.

WASHINGTON — After all the swearing at, finally comes the swearing in. When Robert Mueller takes the oath Wednesday morning in the wood-paneled Room 2141 of the Rayburn House Office Building, he will answer questions for the first time since opening his special counsel investigation into President Trump and Russia more than two years ago.

“I don’t have high expectations for any additional substantive appreciation of Mr. Mueller’s investigation,” said former Senator Tom Daschle of South Dakota, who was the Democratic leader during the Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999. “I think he’s going to stick to the script, and the Justice Department has told him to stick to the script, so I think it will be difficult for him to provide any more information.”

Mueller’s longtime right-hand aide will appear beside him at the witness table during the hearing with the House Judiciary Committee to assist as needed, people familiar with the hearing said.

The Judiciary Committee signed off on the unusual arrangement after Mueller asked that the aide, Aaron Zebley, be sworn in as a witness alongside him. If Democrats had agreed, lawmakers could have questioned Zebley directly, potentially upending carefully laid plans by Democrats and Republicans over how to use their scant time with Mueller.

Instead, as a counsel to Mueller, Zebley will not be under oath or theoretically allowed to answer lawmakers’ queries. But he can confer privately with Mueller, 74, if the former special counsel needs assistance. Mueller made a similar request to the House Intelligence Committee, but no decision had been made as of Tuesday evening.

Despite the low expectations of many, the hearing is unlikely to be free of fireworks. Democrats will use Mueller to argue that Trump benefited from Russia’s help in the 2016 election even if investigators did not establish a criminal conspiracy and that his efforts to impede the investigation amounted to obstruction of justice even if Justice Department rules bar indictment of a sitting president. Republicans will grill the former special counsel to press their case that the entire investigation represented an illegitimate, partisan coup attempt even though Mueller is a lifelong Republican.

The resulting food fight could prove to be riveting television as cable and broadcast networks carry the proceedings live with back-to-back hearings before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees. And Mueller may be compelling simply by virtue of his just-the-facts credibility after two years of near silence. The real question, however, is whether it changes anyone’s mind in a highly polarized country that has already digested Mueller’s findings and dug in on its conflicting views of Trump and his guilt or innocence.

“I pay close attention, I am interested, and I’ll watch him tomorrow morning, but I don’t have great expectations of some dramatic change or shift,” said Robert Dallek, the presidential historian who has written books on Richard Nixon, among others. “He’s not going to say, ‘This president is guilty as sin; you should impeach him.’ That’s not his style, and it’s not his politics either.”

Kenneth M. Duberstein, who took over as President Ronald Reagan’s chief of staff after the Iran-Contra scandal, said the hearing had become a sideshow. “I think the American people have moved on,” he said. “This is more for TV ratings. I would be shocked if Mueller would say something important that isn’t already out there. I don’t know a lot of people who are planning on listening in this town.”

Washington has seen plenty of dramatic hearings over the years, including John Dean testifying against his own president during the Watergate scandal that brought down Nixon and Oliver L. North in his Marine uniform explaining his role in Iran-Contra and making himself into a hero of the right. For the first of his two hearings Wednesday, Mueller will sit in the same chamber that Ken Starr presented his evidence against Bill Clinton.

By the time Mueller takes his seat, however, he will be speaking a full four months and two days after delivering his report to the Justice Department — or after 2,191 presidential tweets as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, to use another measure. By now, whether they have actually read it or not, many Americans and their representatives in Congress have already settled on what they think Mueller’s findings mean.

The delay in his testimony and the ability of Attorney General William Barr to frame the results of his investigation on terms most favorable to Trump, who appointed him, have cemented a political reality long before Mueller explained his conclusions in any depth. The only time he has spoken about the investigation in public before now was a nine-minute statement in May when he took no questions.

For their part, Republicans on Tuesday took on their best nothing-to-see-here demeanor, dutifully repeating the party’s Americans-have-moved-on talking points.

“We’ve already heard from him,” said Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, the majority leader. “I don’t know how many times we want to see this movie again, but I think the American people have moved on past this.”

Asked how much attention voters would pay, Senator John Kennedy, Republican of Louisiana, predicted “little to none,” adding: “I think the American people have moved on. I think the issue’s dead as four o’clock. I think people have already drawn their own conclusions.”

While playing down expectations, Democrats were still hoping for a splash. Judiciary Committee Democrats conducted a mock hearing Tuesday, with Norman L. Eisen, one of their lawyers, playing Mueller and another aide playing Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio. Party leaders separately coached their members on how to talk about Mueller’s testimony to make sure they can capitalize on any momentum he provides.

Aides to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi circulated a six-page briefing packet, titled, “Exposing the Truth.” It urged Democrats to talk not just about Mueller’s findings but also legislative actions the Democrat-controlled House has taken to harden the 2020 elections against foreign interference.

But it also smacked of a field test of something more ambitious, a 2020 campaign message meant to sow doubts about Trump’s loyalties and actions. And if Washington veterans were jaded about the hearings, Democrats were gambling that it would take only one or two viral video clips to engage the public.