Confederate statue vandalized with profanity against Trump

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Va., that became a rallying point for white nationalists was found vandalized Wednesday with an expletive aimed toward President Trump.

The profanity was graffitied on the base of the General Robert E. Lee statue in white paint, TV station WVIR reported. Blue paint was also splattered around the base, according to the station.

The city’s Parks and Recreation department was notified to clean the statue, police spokesman Tyler Hawn said.