Pennsylvania high court declines to review Sandusky decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Jerry Sandusky won’t get a fresh chance to argue in state court that he should get a new trial, seven years after the former Penn State assistant football coach was convicted of molesting 10 boys.
Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down Sandusky’s request that it review a Superior Court decision earlier this year rejecting most of his arguments.
His lawyer said he was surprised and disappointed by the justices’ decision.
‘‘We’re very disappointed,” defense attorney Al Lindsay said. “We were very hopeful the Supreme Court would hear our appeal, because it’s a very strong appeal.’’
He said it is likely that Sandusky will seek help from the federal courts, and that he expects to meet with Sandusky later this week at the State Correction Institution at Laurel Highlands.
Jacklin Rhoads, spokeswoman for the state attorney general’s office, said prosecutors were pleased with the court’s decision. The Superior Court had also ordered Sandusky be resentenced because mandatory minimum guidelines were improperly applied.
Sandusky’s November 2011 arrest led to the firing of his longtime boss, head football coach Joe Paterno, and the forcing out of then-university president Graham Spanier.
Paterno died in 2012, months before Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse.
ASSOCIATED PRESS