Worldwide recall launched for textured breast implants linked to rare cancer

The company that makes textured breast implants linked to a rare cancer announced Wednesday it would conduct a worldwide recall of the devices after the Food and Drug Administration reported a sharp increase in illnesses linked to their products and asked the company to remove them from the US market.

Dublin-based Allergan said it was recalling BIOCELL textured breast implants and tissue expanders from any market on which they are currently sold. The devices have already been banned or recalled in several countries.

The FDA said Wednesday that updated data show that around the world 573 cases, and 33 deaths, of a rare lymphoma are linked to breast implants, a significant increase since earlier this year. Of the 573 cases, 481 are attributed to the Allergan product, the agency said. Of the 33 patient deaths, the identity of the manufacturer is known in only 13 cases. Of those, 12 are Allergan implants.